Authorities investigating fire set in women's restroom at AC Flora High School

Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said that while authorities were relieved the fire was handled swiftly and didn't result in injury, he was disturbed.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Multiple agencies are investigating a suspicious fire at a Richland County school on Thursday morning.

According to a statement from the Forest Acres Police Department, the fire happened at A.C. Flora High School in a women's restroom.

Forest Acres Police said that the school resource officer with the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the fire marshal were the first agencies to respond. However, they turned the investigation over to the Forest Acres Police Department when evidence suggested the fire was intentional.

Officials said that a paper towel dispenser in the restroom had been set on fire but was quickly put out by responding firefighters.

Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said that while authorities were relieved the fire was handled swiftly and didn't result in injury, he was disturbed.