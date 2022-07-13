Fire destroys portion of Orangeburg motel, 7 injured

Two firefighters and 5 others injured during Crown Inn motel fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two firefighters and 5 other people were injured during a fire at a motel in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

According to reports, Orangeburg Public Safety fire crews reported to a blaze the Crown Inn motel at 2805 Bamberg Rd. around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. Arriving at the scene, firefighters observed heavy fire at the front of the building. During their attempt at putting out the blaze, firefighters report there were a few small explosions.

Arson investigators were on the scene into the evening trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Two firefighters and 5 others were taken to an area emergency care facility for smoke inhalation. One occupant in the main room of the fire suffered 1st degree burns to the head, face and right arm and hand.