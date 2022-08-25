Fire reported at DJJ campus Thursday morning

Wood shop behind school at SC Department of Juvenile Justice damaged by early morning fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire has damaged a woodworking shop behind the school at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) campus off Broad River Road.

Joe Cashion, with DJJ, said a staff member noticed smoke coming from the building housing the wood shop around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and called the fire department.

Engines from Columbia Fire Department and Irmo Fire District responded to the blaze.

Cashion says the shop suffered smoke damage. No students were at the school or in the shop at the time.