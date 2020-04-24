LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department arrested five people in connection to an armed robbery on Sharon Church Road last year.

Dominic Dukes, 28, Robert Jeffcoat, 25, Raymond Stierwald Sr., 44, Raymond Stierwald Jr., 24, and Mattie Suggs, 18, are charged with first-degree assault and battery, conspiracy, assault by mob, kidnapping and armed robbery, according to arrest warrants.

Stierwald Jr. and Suggs are also charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to warrants.

“Detectives have continued to work on this case since it happened in August,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “During their investigation, they determined these defendants confronted a man about some property they said was stolen from the Stierwald home.”

According to law enforcement, the group punched a man while he was inside a car and according to the man, they took his hat, watch and cash. The group then drove away after the man's friend shot a gun into the air.

“We recently had an opportunity to review security video from the incident location,” Koon said. “Based on the video and witness statements, we identified the five people involved and established probable cause to arrest them.”