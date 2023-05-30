Five Columbia men -- 4 brothers and a cousin -- sentenced to federal prison for armed bank robbery

Men robbed an ATM on Fairfield Road in Columbia on May 31, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five Columbia men have been sentenced in federal court following the armed robbery of an ATM machine on Fairfield Road in Columbia on May 31, 2020.

The men -- four brothers and a cousin -- were sentenced collectively to over 42 years in federal prison.

Antwan Kanard Hopkins, 35, was sentenced to more than 4 years (50 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Marijuana.

35, was sentenced to more than 4 years (50 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Marijuana. Anthony Bernard Hopkins , a/k/a “Tony Cash,” 34, was sentenced to more than 12 years (154 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Armed Bank Robbery and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of Crime of Violence.

, a/k/a “Tony Cash,” 34, was sentenced to more than 12 years (154 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Armed Bank Robbery and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of Crime of Violence. Aquan Shanard Hopkins , 28, was sentenced to more than 8 years (97 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Armed Bank Robbery and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

, 28, was sentenced to more than 8 years (97 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Armed Bank Robbery and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Kenneth Boyles, Jr. , a/k/a “Kilo”, 22, was sentenced to more than 11 years (141 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Armed Bank Robbery and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of Crime of Violence.

, a/k/a “Kilo”, 22, was sentenced to more than 11 years (141 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Armed Bank Robbery and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of Crime of Violence. Denzel Malik Goodwin, a/k/a “Zell”, 26, of Columbia, South Carolina, and Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to more than 6 years (73 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Armed Bank Robbery and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

According to evidence presented in court, brothers Aquan Hopkins, Anthony Hopkins, Antwan Hopkins, and Kenneth Boyles, and their cousin Denzel Goodwin participated in the armed robbery of an ATM on Fairfield Road while it was being serviced by a technician and protected by an armed private security guard.

Surveillance video showed two vehicles -- a Dodge Charger and a Chevrolet Caprice -- belonging to Aquan Hopkins parked behind the ATM and in the drive-through lane.

The security guard approached the Caprice as it drove in to tell the driver the ATM was closed. As she was walking toward the Caprice, Aquan Hopkins, wearing a ski mask, placed the muzzle of a long gun to the guard's head and made her lay down on the ground at gunpoint. A sixth individual who participated in the robbery, a minor, then stole the guard's Glock 9mm service pistol.

The ATM service technician fled the scene on foot, leaving the machine open. Anthony Hopkins and Kenneth Boyles stole $108,940 from the ATM. The defendants returned to the two cars and fled to an apartment complex where a family member lived to split the proceeds. Denzel Goodwin and a second minor remained in the vehicles throughout the robbery.

During a search of homes associated with the defendants, law enforcement recovered more than $32,000 in robbery proceeds, four firearms (including the long gun used in the robbery), ammunition, and the drum magazine used, which was loaded with 46 rounds. At the time of the robbery, Aquan Hopkins served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force as a security forces Airman.

Antwan Hopkins was found in possession of more than 200 grams of marijuana packaged for distribution, two firearms (an Anderson AM 15 rifle loaded with 22 rounds and an FN Five-Seven 5.56mm pistol loaded with 21 rounds), a bill counter, a digital scale, and vacuum-seal bags. He also had numerous prior drug and firearm-related felony convictions that prohibited him from possessing firearms under federal law.

Anthony Hopkins and Kenneth Boyes also had prior felony convictions at the time of the robbery.

Anthony Hopkins was arrested by the FBI and the United States Marshals in California, where he fled after his photograph in the robbery was broadcast on the news. Denzel Goodwin was arrested by the United States Marshals in Missouri. Kenneth Boyles was arrested in Florence, South Carolina, on a bus with fake identification.

All five defendants are subject to between 3 and 5 years of court-ordered supervision following their terms of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.