5 wounded in Charleston shooting, 2 critically

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say five people have been wounded and two of them are in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday near downtown Charleston.
Investigators are still trying to figure out where the shooting started and who was involved.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said at a news conference 90 minutes after the shooting that he was certain it involved gangs. Reynolds says the nation, state and Charleston all have a violent crime problem.
The police chief says this shooting and a number of other ones recently in Charleston have involved gangs, guns and retaliation.
No arrests have been made.