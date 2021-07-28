x
Crime

5 wounded in Charleston shooting, 2 critically

No arrests have been made.
Credit: aijohn784 - stock.adobe.com

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say five people have been wounded and two of them are in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday near downtown Charleston.

Investigators are still trying to figure out where the shooting started and who was involved. 

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said at a news conference 90 minutes after the shooting that he was certain it involved gangs. Reynolds says the nation, state and Charleston all have a violent crime problem. 

The police chief says this shooting and a number of other ones recently in Charleston have involved gangs, guns and retaliation. 

No arrests have been made.