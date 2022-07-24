Five Points shooting leaves one wounded early Sunday

Police said the victim's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 22-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Columbia's Five Points neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to Columbia Police, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Harden Street which is in the area of the Green Street and Devine Street intersections. Police said a truck parked in the area was also struck by gunfire.

Police have since collected ballistic and DNA evidence from the scene and are reviewing surveillance video to determine additional details. Investigators haven't yet publicly released any additional information about a possible motive or suspect.

However, the department did report that the victim's wounds weren't expected to be life-threatening.

This was the second of two unrelated shootings in the city during the overnight hours that police are still working to solve.