Five Points shooting leaves business employee injured, suspect in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of shooting a person in Five Points overnight.
The Columbia Police Department arrested Johnathan Wise on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after allegedly shooting an employee of the business at 2112 Devine Street - the address of Jake's on Devine.
Police didn't provide additional information on the victim's injuries but said the person's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Investigators also didn't say what led up to the shooting or whether it occurred inside or outside the business.
