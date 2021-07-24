Five Points shooting leaves business employee injured, suspect in custody

The employee of a business on Devine Street is recovering after being shot, police say.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of shooting a person in Five Points overnight.

The Columbia Police Department arrested Johnathan Wise on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after allegedly shooting an employee of the business at 2112 Devine Street - the address of Jake's on Devine.

Police didn't provide additional information on the victim's injuries but said the person's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Investigators also didn't say what led up to the shooting or whether it occurred inside or outside the business.