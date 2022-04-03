Five wounded in Colleton County shooting, one critical

SLED is assisting in the investigation, the sheriff's office says

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Colleton County deputies and state agents are investigating after a Friday night shooting that sent five people to the hospital.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Sunday that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting investigators after the shooting was called in from Logan Farm Road around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

The 911 call initially came in that people were shooting each other at the address. When deputies arrived, they found five people - all with at least one gunshot wound each.

Colleton Fire-Rescue provided medical aid and took the wounded parties to an area hospital for treatment. The sheriff's department said that one person was in critical but stable condition. The medical conditions of the rest were not released.

At this time, no motive has been provided for the shooting as both SLED and the sheriff's office work together to uncover more details.