Monday marks 5th anniversary of deadly police ambush in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Monday marks five years since detective Michael Doty was killed and three other officers were injured in an ambush by a domestic violence suspect in York County.
York County deputies responded to a domestic violence call shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2018. Dispatchers were told the suspect, Christian Thomas McCall, was "actively assaulting" a woman at the home. By the time deputies arrived, McCall had left the home, sparking a massive manhunt.
Hours later, McCall fired multiple shots, striking a K-9 officer. Dozens of law enforcement units responded to the scene with McCall managing to evade police until 3:30 a.m. More shots were fired at that time. Doty and two other York County deputies were hit.
Doty died at a Charlotte hospital from his injuries. The other injured officers, Sgt. Randy Clinton, Sgt. Buddy Brown and York police officer Kyle Cummings, recovered.
Doty served York County for 12 years. He was an investigator with York County's drug enforcement unit and the coordinator of its Law Enforcement Office Narcan program.
McCall was shot during the standoff. He was taken to a Charlotte hospital for treatment before he was arrested. He pleaded guilty to numerous charges in May 2018, including murder and three counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to life in prison for Doty's murder and 30 years each for the three attempted murder charges. In a largely symbolic ruling, the judge ordered the additional 110 years to be served consecutively.
Doty's father addressed the court that day, saying his family was still paralyzed by grief.
"Our Christian faith has led us to believe that we must have forgiveness in our hearts for Mr. McCall in order to move forward in the healing process," Doty said. "I pray that Mr. McCall comes to know God's mercy and forgiveness. And I also pray that Mr. McCall learns to be truthful with himself."
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.