Monday marks 5th anniversary of deadly police ambush in York County

Detective Michael Doty was killed and three other officers were injured in an ambush attack while responding to a domestic violence call in January 2018.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Monday marks five years since detective Michael Doty was killed and three other officers were injured in an ambush by a domestic violence suspect in York County.

York County deputies responded to a domestic violence call shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2018. Dispatchers were told the suspect, Christian Thomas McCall, was "actively assaulting" a woman at the home. By the time deputies arrived, McCall had left the home, sparking a massive manhunt.

Hours later, McCall fired multiple shots, striking a K-9 officer. Dozens of law enforcement units responded to the scene with McCall managing to evade police until 3:30 a.m. More shots were fired at that time. Doty and two other York County deputies were hit.

Doty served York County for 12 years. He was an investigator with York County's drug enforcement unit and the coordinator of its Law Enforcement Office Narcan program.

McCall was shot during the standoff. He was taken to a Charlotte hospital for treatment before he was arrested. He pleaded guilty to numerous charges in May 2018, including murder and three counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to life in prison for Doty's murder and 30 years each for the three attempted murder charges. In a largely symbolic ruling, the judge ordered the additional 110 years to be served consecutively.

We remember the many heroes of January 15th,16th & 17th 2018. #YCSONewshttps://t.co/dIFcaXRQEF — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) January 15, 2023

Doty's father addressed the court that day, saying his family was still paralyzed by grief.

"Our Christian faith has led us to believe that we must have forgiveness in our hearts for Mr. McCall in order to move forward in the healing process," Doty said. "I pray that Mr. McCall comes to know God's mercy and forgiveness. And I also pray that Mr. McCall learns to be truthful with himself."