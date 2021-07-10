Argument over parking space leads to gun being drawn; one arrested

The incident occurred at a flea market in Lexington County on Saturday.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one person is in custody after an argument over a parking space nearly turned violent in Lexington County.

A spokesperson for the Lexington County Sheriff's Office reports that the incident happened at the U.S. 1 Metro Flea Market on Augusta Road on Saturday morning.

He said that the suspect was "pointing and presenting" a firearm during the incident. Despite this, he said no one was hurt and that the area was secure.

Authorities haven't identified the suspect or what charges he may now be facing.