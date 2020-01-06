FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that the agency has arrested a former law enforcement officer with the Florence County Sheriff's Office on charges of misconduct in office.

Christopher Todd Ard, 32, allegedly stole another person's prescription drugs while acting in his official capacity as an officer. He has been booked at the Florence County Detention Center.

According to the arrest warrant, while responding to a call on Feb. 21, 2020, Sgt. Ard took a prescription bottle of oxycodone from the kitchen of the person who had called, placed the bottle under his protective ballistic vest and left the residence. Ard later returned to the home and placed the pill bottle in the same area from which he had taken it.

Surveillance footage inside the home captured Ard's movements.

Upon inspection of the pill bottle, of the 40 prescribed pills that were present before Ard took the bottle, only 29-and-a-half were in the bottle when it was returned.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Florence County Sheriff's Office.