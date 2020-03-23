TAMPA, Fla. — Two men are being charged in connection with a series of ATM explosions in Florida and Georgia.

Prosecutors say it was all part of a plot to steal cash.

Together, investigators say the two men stole nearly $70,000 during ATM explosions between November 2019 and January 2020 in the Tampa Bay area.

They were arrested on March 22 after authorities say they blew up an ATM in Watkinsville, Georgia. During that explosion, they didn't manage to get any money out of the machine.

RELATED: ATM explodes at Regions Bank in Valrico

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida, the men have been identified as Mawdo Malick Sallah, 33, of Clearwater, and Kirk Douglas Johnson, 34, of Anderson, South Carolina. They are charged with conspiring to commit arson.

If convicted, Johnson and Sallah face 5 to 20 years in federal prison.

They are currently being held by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter