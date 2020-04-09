Florida elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

A USB drive found in the toilet of Aleck Ford's home contained more than 30 poronographic pictures, law enforcement said.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An elementary school teacher faces several counts of possession of child pornography for images authorities say were found on his devices, including a USB drive he allegedly tried to damage.

Aleck Ford, 36, is listed as a 4th-grade teacher at Sandpiper Shores Elementary School in Boca Raton, according to the school's website.

A detective with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children came across an IP address in early March in a database used by law enforcement nationwide for child exploitation investigations, the arresting document reads.

This IP address was found to be distributing child pornography via peer-to-peer networks, the detective noted, and within its "shared" folder was at least one video of a girl aged 10-13 years old.

Investigators say the company registered with the IP address, Comcast, was subpoenaed, allowing the detective to learn of Ford's identity and address. A search warrant was granted in late August.

Law enforcement went to Ford's home and, about five minutes later, the detective says he opened the door. Several computer devices were found during a search, including a USB drive in the toilet, according to authorities.

The detective examined a laptop belonging to Ford, which contained the same username found on the peer-to-peer network and several child porn files, according to the arrest report. It later was learned the USB drive had several more pornographic images, investigators said.

It's believed he tried to damage the drive.

Ford appeared in court Friday after his arrest on several counts of child pornography and tampering with evidence. WPEC-TV reports the school district sent the following note to parents late Thursday:

Good Afternoon Sandpiper Parents and Guardians,

I'm contacting you to make you aware of an instructional change impacting your child.

Effective today, Aleck Ford, your child's 4th grade math teacher, will no longer be instructing this class.

