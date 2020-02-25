OVIEDO, Fla. — A Florida high school custodian was arrested Tuesday after police said he used a cell phone to record female students using the restroom at a school in Oviedo, Fla.

The Oviedo Police Department said 29-year-old Derremy Jerrell Walker propped the phone up under the sink of the handicap stall in the girls' restroom at Oviedo High School, where he was employed. The phone was discovered by two female students Nov. 11, 2019.

Police said videos show Walker installing the phone to record the toilet. There were several days of recordings that police said included videos of one adult and several juveniles. The victims' faces were not visible but detectives were able to identify them based on school surveillance video and clothing. Nine victims were identified, parents were notified and Walker was fired the day the phone was discovered.

Walker was arrested at his home and is charged with eight counts of video voyeurism on a person under 16 years of age and one count of video voyeurism on a person over 19 years of age.