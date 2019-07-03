SPRING HILL, Fla. — Pasco County deputies arrested a man accused of hitting three children with a belt for not eating their breakfast cereal in 30 minutes.
Benny James III, 42, is charged with three counts of child abuse. An arrest affidavit states James struck the children again with a belt after he gave them another 10 minutes to finish.
The kids are 5, 8 and 9 years old.
The arrest report says James hit the kids several times in the butt, hands and feet.
Deputies arrested James on Wednesday night at his Spring Hill home on Spellman Court.
James' bond is listed at $15,000, records show.
