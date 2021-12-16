Naked Florida man steals truck from dealership and takes authorities on chase, police say

Investigators say an employee first saw the man standing naked in a paint booth.

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — A naked man took law enforcement on a pursuit after he stole a pickup truck from a dealership, Melbourne police tell local media outlets.

Richard Blose, 40, faces multiple charges, including grand theft, according to CBS affiliate WKMG. Police tell the TV station an employee at the dealership saw Blose standing nude in a paint booth before he helped himself to a 2021 Ram truck.

According to Fox 35, authorities tracked the truck, and a unit spotted Blose – who already had a suspended license – driving erratically and hitting a guardrail while going north on I-95.

Police ultimately arrested him after he exited the interstate in Cocoa, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Blose's neighbors told WKMG this isn't the first time he has foregone clothing. The CBS affiliate said he had been charged with exposing himself as recently as last month, and he was already on probation for one of his run-ins with the law.

He now faces several new charges, including burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief. He was denied bond.