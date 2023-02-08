“I need you to come out here and pick up your son,” the corporal told the teen’s dad.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 16-year-old driver was clocked earlier this year going 132 mph on Interstate 4, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

In a video posted on the agency's Facebook page, Corporal Greg Rittger is seen walking up to a white car and immediately saying “132 miles an hour.”

The corporal asked the driver his age and learned he was only 16 years old. The teen was then asked to call his dad, who owned the car.

“I need you to come out here and pick up your son,” the corporal told the teen’s dad in part. “I just clocked your son at 132 mph.”

After the phone call, the corporal told the teen that if he had been 18, he would be going to jail for reckless driving. The video ends with Rittger giving the teen a speeding citation that required a court appearance.

“Excessive speeding is a very real danger we work to combat every day,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a video’s caption.

In Polk County, a 19-year-old was arrested back in early July after detectives said he was driving 104 mph before crashing and killing a passenger in the car.

Damien Fletcher is charged with vehicular homicide, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. Another 19-year-old who was inside the car on June 29 died as a result of the crash. That person's 16-year-old brother was also hurt, according to authorities.