ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say a woman left a 3-year-old alone at home for so long that he became covered in his own filth.

Charlotte Amber Esper, 28, left the child alone while she went grocery shopping, according to police. The child was left alone for an unknown period of time, police said, but Esper returned home about an hour after police and child protective services arrived.

Police say the child was left in an office area of the home secured by a child safety gate. Officers found the space left in a "state of disarray," with clothing, toys, used containers, soiled diapers and garbage covering the floor.

The child had been left nude and had dried feces all over him, according to police, and the walls and items on the floor were also covered with the child's excrement.

A police report said Esper admitted she was in the process of giving the child to an adoption agency.

Esper was arrested and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

