FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The man who triggered a day-long manhunt in Forest Acres last month is back in South Carolina after his Florida capture.

Samuel Levone Neathery, who is accused of robbing the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive on February 5, was taken into custody on February 22 in Osceola County, Florida.

Both Neathery, 29, and his alleged accomplice, 35-year-old Daisy Esther Feliberty, both are from Florida, and Feliberty is from the Kissimmee area, according to law enforcement.

Neathery was booked at the Richland County Detention Center Thursday after being delivered by U.S. Marshals. He was charged with armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy says as his officers arrived at the bank on the day of the crime, Feliberty was exiting the building. The suspect refused to comply with officers and continued to try and drive away. Officers fired two shots at the suspect, who crashed her Toyota Camry into a pickup truck as she exited the parking lot onto Forest Drive, Sealy said.

The suspect was removed from the car and transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound that does not appear to be life threatening, according to Sealy. The woman was found to be armed and had a backpack full of money, he said.

As the two exited the building, officers say they were confronted by police. Neathery ran back inside, investigators say, but Feliberty jumped in their car and attempted to drive away. Officers fired at the vehicle, and one of the bullets struck her.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment, and was released and booked at the Richland County jail.

Sealy said she had a bag of money and a loaded pistol in her vehicle. The car had been stolen from Georgia, according to police.

Neathery ran out of the back of the bank, police say, and managed to get away. Investigators conducted a manhunt in the area for most of the rest of the afternoon and evening that included helicopters and K-9s , but couldn't track where he went.

It was later revealed that a Columbia police officer encountered him sometime after the robbery, but didn't stop him, because Neathery didn't match the description given by 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Investigators initially thought he might have gone down to Charleston after the crime.

A bond hearing for Neathery is set for Friday.