FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Forest Acres police are searching for a car that say struck and killed a person crossing the street.

Officers say the death happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Two Notch Road near Pinestraw Road.

According to police, a person was trying to cross the road and was struck by a car traveling north. The person in the car kept on driving.

The victim was taken to the hospital where that person later died.

Officers have released a picture of a small, white sedan that could possibly be the suspect vehicle. They add that the vehicle should have noticeable damage to the front.

Forest Acres Police Department

Please call Forest Acres Police Department (803.782.9444) or Crimestoppers (1.888.274.6372) if you have information regarding this incident.