Watch Live: Forest Acres Police Department gives update on first homicide in seven years

Brandon Van Dyke was 30 years old when he was gunned down at an apartment complex in Forest Acres, SC.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The Forest Acres Police Department will give an update on the city's first homicide investigation in almost seven years.

It was around 5:40 p.m. on February 2 when Forest Acres police said they received a call about a shooting that took place at The Landings at Forest Acres Apartments.

The victim who was later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Van Dyke of Columbia, time suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

It was then announced on Feb. 3 that Van Dyke succumbed to his injuries. This death was the first homicide that the city had seen since the murder of Forest Acres Officer Greg Alia on September 30, 2015.

The police department spoke to witnesses and collected evidence while using its K-9 unit to help track down the shooter. No arrests have been made or announced by the agency yet.

Chief Don Robinson, who at the time was not officially sworn in as Chief, requested the assistance of the Richland County Sheriff's office in the homicide investigation.

“We are committed to bringing all resources to bear to solve this crime. The preventable loss of life is tragic in every city, especially in a tight-knight community like the City of Forest Acres,” said Chief Robinson in a release. “We want to stress this crime appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.”