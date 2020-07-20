Forest Acres man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of minors

Investigators say the 21-year-old possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A Forest Acres man has been arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Connor Evans Vaules, 21, of Forest Acres, S.C., is charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. He was arrested on July 17.

