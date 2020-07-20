Forest Acres man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of minors

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A Forest Acres man has been arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Connor Evans Vaules, 21, of Forest Acres, S.C., is charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. He was arrested on July 17.
Investigators say Vaules possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
South Carolina's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Forest Acres Police Department, who also assisted with the investigation. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.