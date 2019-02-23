FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The man who triggered a day-long manhunt in Forest Acres earlier this month has been captured in Florida.

Samuel Levone Neathery was taken into custody in Osceola County, Florida, which is just south of Orlando and includes the town of Kissimmee. Details on how he was arrested were not immediately available.

Neathery, 29, is accused of robbing the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive along with a woman back on February 5. Both Neathery and his alleged accomplice, 35-year-old Daisy Esther Feliberty, both are from Florida, and Feliberty is from the Kissimmee area, according to law enforcement.

Officers responded to credit union around 9:50 a.m. on the day of the crime based on reports of two armed suspects.

Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy says as his officers arrived at the bank, Feliberty was exiting the building. The suspect refused to comply with officers and continued to try and drive away. Officers fired two shots at the suspect, who crashed her Toyota Camry into a pickup truck as she exited the parking lot onto Forest Drive, Sealy said.

The suspect was removed from the car and transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound that does not appear to be life threatening, according to Sealy. The woman was found to be armed and had a backpack full of money, he said.

As the two exited the building, officers say they were confronted by police. Neathery ran back inside, investigators say, but Feliberty jumped in their car and attempted to drive away. Officers fired at the vehicle, and one of the bullets struck her.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment, and was released and booked at the Richland County jail.

Sealy said she had a bag of money and a loaded pistol in her vehicle. The car had been stolen from Georgia, according to police.

Neathery ran out of the back of the bank, police say, and managed to get away. Investigators conducted a manhunt in the area for most of the rest of the afternoon and evening that included helicopters and K-9s , but couldn't track where he went.

It was later revealed that a Columbia police officer encountered him sometime after the robbery, but didn't stop him, because Neathery didn't match the description given by 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Investigators initially thought he might have gone down to Charleston after the crime.

It's not known when Neathery will be extradited back to South Carolina.