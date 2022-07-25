Shots fired at Forest Acres policeman during attempted traffic stop

Richland County Sheriff's Department involved after shots fired at policeman early Monday morning in Woodfield neighborhood.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating an incident where shots were fired at a Forest Acres policeman Monday morning.

According to the report, an officer with the Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) was on patrol in the Woodfield neighborhood near Decker Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. when the officer observed a vehicle driving erratically on Percival Road.

As the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Dupont Drive, multiple shots were fired from the vehicle with two bullets striking the FAPD officer’s patrol car. The officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle and it has not yet been located.

The FAPD officer was not injured during the incident and RCSD was called in to assist in the investigation. Two bullet holes were found in the hood and roof of the police cruiser.

The suspicious vehicle is described as a possible beige of light-colored SUV.