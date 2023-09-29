Forest Acres Police warn of thieves targeting purses, wallets at local restaurants

The suspects, three to four well-dressed males, are reportedly using distractions to steal wallets from women's purses.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Forest Acres Police are asking residents and visitors to be vigilant due to a recent scheme to separate them from their money as they visit local establishments.

The department said a group appears to be traveling through the area and stealing wallets from purses while customers dine at local restaurants.

"The thefts are occurring while the ladies are seated at a table dining or having a conversation," the department said. "Investigators report ladies will drape their purses on the back of the chair while engaging in the conversation or eating."

The department said the suspects, three to four well-dressed males of unspecified age, had sat behind the victims and reached into their purses while the victims were unaware. Authorities said the group had used distractions to complete the theft.