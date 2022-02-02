Man critically injured in Forest Acres shooting, suspect at large

The shooting happened at The Landings at Forest Acres Apartments on Covenant Road around 5:40 p.m.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Forest Acres Wednesday night, according to officials with the City of Forest Acres.

Authorities say the shooting happened at The Landings at Forest Acres Apartments on Covenant Road. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say they received the initial call around 5:40 p.m., and officers were on the scene processing evidence and interviewing witnesses for several hours. A K-9 was also brought in to track the shooter.

No arrest has been made, according to police.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office will assist in the investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: