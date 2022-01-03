Former babysitter for Adam Lazzarini testifies on fifth day of trial

Adam Lazzarini is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting of William Player Holland in 2017 at Lazzarini's home.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of former doctor Adam Lazzarini in the death of medical salesman William Player Holland in 2017 at Lazzarini's home.

Five more witnesses testified in Tuesday, with much of the testimony centering around Holland and Lazzarini's experience with firearms.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye was the first to testify Tuesday morning. Joye was Holland's football coach in high school and eventually became a close friend of his.

Joye told jurors he and Holland went shooting together several times throughout the years. He said Holland "never handled firearms in a dangerous way."

Lazzarini's attorney countered, arguing it's possible Holland wasn't handling the firearm safely on the day of his death.

Afterward, former orthopedics sales representative and friend of Lazzarini Ken Newton took the stand.

Newton said he and Lazzarini went to a shooting range once and said Lazzarini was "way more technical than any of my experienced hunting buddies."

Third to testify was Lazzarini's former babysitter Savannah Beitler.

Beitler said she was with Lazzarini's daughter Brooke after the shooting.

Beitler said when she asked Brooke what happened, she said "he put a gun to his chest and there was a loud noise and there was fire." However, Brooke didn't clarify who "he" was.

The defense spent about 30 minutes reciting Beitler's medical history, questioning her credibility as a witness.

Shortly after, Savannah's mother Tiffany Beitler took the stand.

Beitler said three or four days after the shooting, she and Lazzarini sat on her patio and talked about the incident. While Lazzarini was trying to figure out how the gun went off, he reportedly said to her "maybe I shot him, I think I shot him."

The defense countered, arguing Lazzarini didn't make a definite statement that he shot Holland.

Tiffany's then boyfriend Chris Cunningham and SLED firearms expert Michelle Eichenmiller also testified.

Lazzarini's defense maintains it was an accidental mix up of guns that led to Holland's death, and that it was an accidental shooting.