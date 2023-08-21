Former Columbia doctor sentenced to federal prison for unlawfully prescribing narcotics that were later sold by couple

60-year-old plead guilty, sentenced to 5 years, medical license revoked; couple sentenced on drug, firearm offences

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Columbia doctor has plead guilty to unlawfully prescribing narcotics to a couple while he was practicing as a family doctor.

60-year-old James Oscar Williams plead guilty and was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, with a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision to follow the prison term for prescribing over 100,000 pills of various controlled substances to David and Jennifer Mozingo between January 2015 and November 2019.

Williams admitted to unlawfully distributing oxycodone and alprazolam and had his medical license revoked. Other controlled substances Williams prescribed to the Mozingos included hydrocodone and dextroamphetamine.

The Mozingos plead guilty to drug and firearm offenses and admitted to selling most of the drugs Williams had prescribed to them. David Mozingo was sentenced to 111 months in federal prison, Jennifer Mozingo was sentenced to 33 months.