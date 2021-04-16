Former deputy terminated following alcohol in his system during collision

Michael Mazerolle, 58, was terminated on Friday for violation of department policy due to having alcohol in his system while operating a county vehicle.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced the termination of a former deputy who was involved in a crash in April.

Sergeant Michael Mazerolle was rushed to the hospital after a single car collision on Thursday, April 1, near Koon Road in Irmo. Deputies say he was on his way to work when the crash happened.

According to the report, RCSD received medical reports that revealed a level of alcohol. Sheriff Leon Lott ordered an immediate investigation by the departments’ Office of Professional Standards.

“His behavior is inexcusable, and I will not tolerate that from my deputies,” Sheriff Lott said. “I hold my deputies to a much higher standard and anyone who works for me knows that I will hold them accountable.”

Mazerolle was employed with RCSD from May 2001 until he retired in October 2020. He was rehired in February 2021.