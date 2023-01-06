SLED charges former employee of Midland Regional Center with abuse of a vulnerable adult

Carrol Moore Hall, 58, of West Columbia, allegedly put the victim in a chokehold three times

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Agents with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have charged a former employee of Midlands Regional Center with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Midlands Regional Center is a division of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SCDDSN) and serves people with intellectual disabilities, autism, head and spinal cord injuries, and conditions related to each of these four disabilities.

The victim in this case is a resident of Midlands Regional Center and is considered a vulnerable adult.

According to the arrest warrant, Carrol Moore Hall, 58, of West Columbia, allegedly put the victim in a chokehold three times and took the victim down to the floor twice while working as a direct support professional on Jan. 4.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and corroborated through interviews conducted by SLED agents.