According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley Jovan Summers, 32, of Forsyth County was hired by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office back on Dec. 14, 2015 and worked with the agency for seven years.

“We have and will always have a zero tolerance for domestic violence. We will continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right – even when it affects one of our own,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. “We will always stand firm on our principles and hold ourselves with integrity in all that we do; no matter who or what it affects.”