CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A former deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has been charged in connection with a domestic incident.

Jeffrey Black William Cole, 28, was charged with second degree domestic violence after an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

An arrest warrant states that on September 17, he injured a woman in his home. It says he forcefully opened a door that she was behind causing it to hit her in the wrist. The warrant goes on to say that he threatened further harm to the woman, caused her to fear for her safety.

SLED had been asked to investigate the incident by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Cook has been booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.