Former Lexington County deputy charged by SLED for incident that occurred last summer

35-year-old faces charges of pointing and presenting a firearm and malicious injury to property

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a former Lexington County Sheriff's deputy after an investigation requested by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD), following an incident involving the deputy last summer.

Former patrol deputy Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35, has been arrested and charged with malicious injury to personal property less than $2,000, and pointing and presenting a firearm during an incident on August 10, 2022.

According to the arrest warrants, around 5:15 p.m. Sullivan "did willfully destroy" the passenger side window of a 1998 Ford Explorer stopped in the 5500 block of Platt Springs Road in Lexington. Both the unnamed female victim and a witness in the area saw Sullivan strike the window with his hand, causing the glass to shatter. Sullivan was then seen presenting a firearm in a public roadway in a threatening manner.

According to LCSD, Sullivan was off duty at the time of the incident.

"When I became aware of Mr. Sullivan's actions, I started the process to terminate him and asked SLED to review the incident," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "Deputies must be held accountable when it comes to their interactions with the public -- whether on duty or off."

Koon terminated Sullivan from the force on August 11.