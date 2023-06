SLED is investigating the incident involving off-duty actions of former Newberry County Sheriff's deputy

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) announced the arrest of a former NCSO deputy on a charge of voyeurism.

South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Shawn Carnes and charged him with first degree voyeurism for an incident that occurred while Carnes was off duty.

SLED was asked to investigate the case after an official complaint was received by NCSO.