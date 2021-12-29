Former Orangeburg County schools official to plead guilty to $550,000 wire fraud

David Marshall Jr. purchased 875 cameras for remote learning then sold them to the district for profit

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A former official in the Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) is scheduled to appear in federal court in January to plead guilty to a $550,000 fraud scheme.

According to papers filed with the U.S. District Court of South Carolina, Orangeburg division, former media communications specialist David Cortez Marshall, Jr. has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly purchasing 875 cameras for use in remote education and then selling those items back to OCSD at a markup of over $130,000.

Between October 2020 and February 2021, Marshall used his position at OCSD to purchase the cameras from a legitimate business -- Owl Labs -- and then, using a falsified South Carolina Department of Revenue tax-exempt form, sent OCSD an invoice demanding payment of $60,000 in South Carolina sales tax.

Marshall had set up shell companies, or "corporate alter egos," using the names of Flex Technologies, LLC; Level 8 Communications; and Orangeburg County Purchasing, LLC, in order to defraud Owl Labs and OCSD by generating false invoices, business records, and using forged signatures.

Overall, Marshall succeeded in obtaining over $550,000 through his "false and deceptive procurement scheme, his generation of fraudulent tax records, and his retention of monies owed to Owl Labs."

The plea agreement states Marshall must make financial restitution, plus $100 for each felony count for which he is convicted.