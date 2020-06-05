COLUMBIA, S.C. — New charges have been filed against a former Richland County deputy and school resource officer for sex crimes involving a student at the school where he worked.

Bradley, 40, has now been charged with sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age, for having sex repeatedly with a minor between October 2015 and May 2016. The student attended Spring Valley High School during that time, which is where Bradley used to work.

Bradley was previously arrested in November 2019 on charges of criminal sexual conduct - third degree for similar allegations involving a student.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, this is an additional allegation, which was discovered during the deposition of a pending federal lawsuit.

Once the sheriff's department was notified that a confidentiality agreement was lifted, investigators used the information obtained during the deposition to file charges.

The case involving the deposed student is not related to the prior incident that led to his arrest in November of last year or the student for which a federal lawsuit is pending against the department.

On Wednesday, May 6, Bradley turned himself into investigators. He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

“I am mad as hell that this monster hid behind the badge and my name for all this time,” Sheriff Lott said. “This is beyond unacceptable behavior by anyone.”

Bradley was terminated from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 30, 2019, Sheriff Lott said at time, for interfering in the investigations into tehematter.. Bradley had not worked as a school resource officer in Richland Two since December of 2018.

Bradley was hired in December 2007.

Sheriff Lott would like to encourage anyone with information about wrong doing by a law enforcement officer to come forward. All allegations are taken seriously. If you or anyone you know has been a victim, call the sheriff’s department directly at 803-576-3000.