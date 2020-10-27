Former SC police officer charged with 49 additional sex crimes

These charges are in addition the other criminal sexual conduct charges, totaling the charges at 52.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division Monday served 49 additional warrants for committing sexual crimes against minors on a former law enforcement officer with the Winthrop University Police Department.

Charles Eugene Price, 48, was charged with the following additional charges:

9 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor under 11 years of age first-degree.

13 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor victim 11 to 14 years of age second-degree.

8 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct third-degree.

18 counts of Incest.

1 count of Kidnapping.

This brings the total number of charges to 52.

In a previous release, Price was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child dating back to 2007.