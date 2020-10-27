Former SC police officer charged with 49 additional sex crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division Monday served 49 additional warrants for committing sexual crimes against minors on a former law enforcement officer with the Winthrop University Police Department.
Charles Eugene Price, 48, was charged with the following additional charges:
- 9 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor under 11 years of age first-degree.
- 13 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor victim 11 to 14 years of age second-degree.
- 8 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct third-degree.
- 18 counts of Incest.
- 1 count of Kidnapping.
This brings the total number of charges to 52.
In a previous release, Price was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child dating back to 2007.
The SLED investigation was requested by the York County Sheriff’s Office. Price was booked at the York County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.