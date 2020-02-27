FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier is facing charges after attacking and beating an elderly couple inside their house which is also a Southern Pines Bed and Breakfast, according to Fort Bragg officials.

WNCN reports the attack occurred early Sunday morning and involved a 73-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman. According to a police report, the couple suffered from severe lacerations and internal injuries as a result of the attack.

Jacob Jadon Lee, 25, of Midland, Texas who’s an 82nd Airborne Paratrooper is charged with first-degree Burglary, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Assault on a Female, Injury to Personal Property, and Injury to Real Property, according to police.

The 82nd Airborne sent a statement regarding Lee’s arrest:

We hold all Paratroopers to the highest standards. We expect all of our Paratroopers to live and abide by the Army values both in and out of uniform, and the majority of our Soldiers uphold those values on a daily basis. The alleged incident that recently took place goes against the moral and ethical standards of the Army and the 82nd Sustainment Brigade as an organization. Currently, this matter is still under investigation and is in the hands of local authorities. However, we take all allegations seriously and have the upmost [sic] confidence in the justice system and believe in due process. Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this unfortunate event and we will continue to pray for those who were injured and their families during this difficult time.

82ND AIRBORNE STATEMENT

Police said alcohol was involved but they do not know if he had any drugs prior to the attack.

Lee was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond pending a court appearance on March 4.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES

1 dead in head-on crash with chemical truck: Police

Surveillance photos show suspect with gun robbing Speedway in Winston-Salem

Highway Patrol: Construction workers hit, killed by box truck on I-40

TRENDING ON YOUTUBE

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775