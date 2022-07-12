Sturgis Strand's family is calling for a change in state statutes surrounding shootings that lead to the death of an unborn child.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — A family in northern Colorado is continuing to lean on each other for support as they grapple with the loss of an unborn child.

An aunt of 24-year-old Sturgis Strand said Sturgis was injured in a shooting Nov. 22. She was 37 weeks pregnant at the time.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 25000 block of Morgan County Road T.9. That's about seven miles from the city of Brush.

The sheriff's office said Sturgis was shot in the abdomen. Her boyfriend, Juan Gutierrez, was shot in the shoulder, her family and the sheriff's office said.

The couple was about to have a baby, named Mario, Sturgis' aunt Misty Strand said. Mario did not survive the shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, 25-year-old Andres Garcia was taken into custody on the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder (two counts)

Unlawful termination of a pregnancy

First-degree trespass

Violation of a protection order (three counts)

Domestic violence

As of Wednesday, Garcia was still being held on a $2 million bond in the Morgan County Jail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

According to Misty, Garcia is an ex-boyfriend of Sturgis.

"We are all overwhelmed by the situation," Misty said in an emailed statement. "3 weeks ago, they planned and had a baby shower now they are planning and having a funeral."

Misty said Sturgis and Juan have been released from the hospital, but mentally and emotionally, they are living any parent's worst nightmare.

Misty said the family believes Garcia should be charged with murder when it comes to the death of baby Mario.

"Colorado lawmakers made a policy decision in 2013 that they would not let the issue of when a person is, or is a person, interrupt the flow of the criminal law," 9NEWS Legal Expert Scott Robinson said. "So lawmakers in 2013 decided to make any unborn child not a person for the purposes of the homicide and assault statutes."

"As a consequence, the crime of unlawful termination of pregnancy, if done without knowing or intending that the child would be lost, is merely a class five felony with a maximum sentence of six years," Robinson said. "Of course, that doesn't take into account the charges involving the mother."

The distinction, Robinson said, is whether there was knowing intent to terminate the pregnancy through harming the mother.

"So the individual who allegedly fired the shots is looking at decades and decades, potentially a life behind bars," he said.

Misty hopes that what happened now sheds light on that state statute.

"We would like and will work hard for this to change," Misty wrote. "This needs to change. Baby Mario deserves justice, he was murdered."

Misty has also organized a fundraiser to help Sturgis and Juan.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS