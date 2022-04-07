Woman shot in the face possibly for flashing high beams at another driver, Fort Worth police say

The victim told officers that she flashed her beams as a sign for the other driver to dim their lights. It's believed that someone in that other vehicle shot her.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect who shot a woman in her car early Monday morning.

While it's not confirmed, there's a chance that the motive may have been the victim flashing her car's headlights at another driver, police said.

Officers and medical personnel were dispatched to the 7-Eleven on 820 North Beach Street at about 3:45 a.m. When they got there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the face.

According to Fort Worth police, the victim said she was driving westbound on King's Oak Lane near North Beach when a vehicle in the opposite lane was approaching with their high beam headlights on. The woman briefly turned on her high beams to tell that driver to dim their lights.

She was shot just when that other vehicle was about to pass her, and then she drove to the 7-Eleven looking for help, police said.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital and was in good condition. However, no one has been arrested in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the FWPD Gun Violence Unit at 817-392-4550 and mention report number 220052216.