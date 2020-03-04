ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Four people were arrested on weapons and drug-related charges after reports of a shooting in Orangeburg.

Aarion Bryant, 21, was charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance near a school and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Traquan Shivers, 22, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance near a school and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Nichelle Jobes, 27, is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

A juvenile was also taken into custody. That individual will have a Family Court hearing next week.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded after a caller reported the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at a third vehicle on Highway 601.

Deputies found a white Dodge truck and a blue Chevrolet with their engines still running parked in a yard on Jamison Avenue. According to law enforcement, a subject ran from the area as deputies approached.

After the occupants of the two vehicles were removed, a jar of what looked like narcotics was spotted in one of the vehicles, according to the report.

Two 7.62 Draco semi-automatic pistols with loaded drum magazines, a 9mm pistol, a Glock pistol, a .380 caliber pistol, several magazines for the Draco weapons, digital scales, marijuana, amphetamines in various forms and a quantity of cash were all located.

It’s not known at this time if anyone in the third vehicle was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.