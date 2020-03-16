RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Four men have been arrested after breaking into a tow yard and stealing parts off vehicles, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Robinson, 28, Bernard Brooks Summers, 23, Markayvicis Jones, 22, and Kim Gillie Jr., 21, are all charged with stealing catalytic converters.

Deputies say they were called to Express Towing on Buckner Road around 3 a.m. on Sunday after an employee saw movement in the tow yard on a surveillance camera.

The four men were found hiding in the yard. The fence had been cut, and the men had power tools traditionally used to cut off catalytic converters.

Investigators found nine catalytic converters that had already been cut off vehicles.