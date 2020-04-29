ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Four people have been charged in the death of a South Carolina two-year-old.

Anderson County deputies say they responded to an Anderson home on the night of February 13 where they found 2-year-old Anastasia Wynter McAlister dead in her bedroom.

Sheriff Chad McBride said the toddler had been dead for at least one or two days. According to arrest warrants, she had “severe bruising on her head” and severe diaper rash. McBride said Anastasia looked extremely malnourished, unclean and had been lacking proper care.

The coroner’s office said her cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Two other children, a 3-year-old boy and 3-month-old, were also found and also appeared malnourished. According to arrest warrants, the 3-year-old male was described as having “bruising on his rear end” and severe diaper rash. The 3-month-old was also described as having severe diaper rash.

Deputies say three adults and one juvenile were originally arrested and charged with unlawful child neglect. During the investigation however, deputies say evidence was gathered that led them to upgrade the chrages.

Chasya L. Gilbody, Thomas L. Roberts, Dylan M. McAlister and a 17-year-old are all charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of the two-year-old.