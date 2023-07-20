Four inmates plead guilty to roles in 2018 prison riot that left 7 dead, 22 injured

The prosecution said the 2018 riot started over a rivalry between members of three different gangs at Lee Correctional Institution. Seven inmates were killed.

SUMTER, S.C. — Three years after what officials have called the worst US prison riot in 25 years, inmates are pleading guilty to their role.

In April 2018, seven inmates were killed, and 22 were injured at Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum security prison in Bishopville.

Prosecutors say the deaths came during fights that broke out between rival gangs.

Rahim Carter, Tyrone Lewis, Arsenio ColClaugh and Mike Smalls all pleaded guilty to various crimes, including possession of contraband and mob conspiracy.

"This is important because folks who know that they're going to be held accountable for their actions regardless of where they are in the system. If they had 1,000 years, they're going to still be held accountable for their actions," South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said. "I think it's important for the victims in this case, people that are left behind to see that justice has been served for their loved ones."

All four men received 973 days of credit to their sentence after they were indicted in November 2018. Judge Ferrell Cothran accepted that credit and sentenced the men, adding different lengths to the sentences they're currently serving.

"It's great to start; it's great to get this thing rolling," Special Prosecutor Barney Giese said. "I really think it will go pretty quickly now."

Stirling said he called Giese and the Attorney General's Office for help prosecuting the cases.

"We knew that this circuit, it's a small circuit, didn't have resources to handle this," Stirling said.

Giese said there are 42 other inmates that his team is working to prosecute, trying to get through as many as they can before a tentative Aug. 14 trial date for the murders.

"It's going to be a process," Giese said. "We just want to make sure that justice is done. Sometimes, sometimes it takes three months, 10 months, it takes almost 5 to 10 years. That's what we're aiming for. We're not gonna rush it, but we're going to do it."

It's taken five years of work, but Giese hopes the process will start quickly. In that same period, Stirling said several measures had been taken at facilities across the state to improve security, including raising pay for corrections officers.

"We're getting more money. I believe when this started, we were around 35,000 with pay around 2018. Now we're almost 53, 52,000," Stirling said of the yearly salary. "We have about 300 more officers this time this year than we did last year; there's 300 more going into the academy, so there's more staff, paying more over time. It's been a Herculean effort by a lot of people to make sure that we and all our prisons are safer."

This effort includes changing the classification system to include "their crime, their health, their mental health, prior history and things of that nature" and decreasing the number of inmates at the facility overall.

"The numbers are way down at Lee. It's more manageable. The [maximum security] folks are single cell, so it's safer for staff, it's safer for everybody. That's not just at Lee, but that's across the state," he said.

Stirling said other improvements have been made, like fixing the locks on doors, adding more surveillance and trying to crack down on illegal cell phone usage by inmates, which Giese said likely led to the riot getting out of control.

"That really played a huge part in this. I say it played a huge part: it kept it from being isolated," Giese said.

Prosecutors said the riot escalated when inmates from three units, F1, F3 and F5, allegedly communicated about what was happening. Instead of isolating the riot to one unit, Giese said this rapid communication between inmates escalated the situation quickly.

According to SCEDC, authorities said the inmates "joined in the melee" after they learned of "growing violence in adjacent housing units through the use of contraband cellphones."