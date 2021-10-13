4 men arrested in connection to Blythewood killing

The investigation revealed the four men had shot the victim during an attempted robbery.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested four suspects in connection to the murder of a man near Blythewood on October 13, 2021.

Officers say 23-year-old Tyler Hill, 23-year-old Eric Bolar, 30-year-old Antonio Leslie and 40-year-old Antonio Ivery have been arrested and booked into Alvin S Glenn Detention Center on murder and other charges.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting to the 300 block of Glen Dornoch Way, near Blythewood, around 7 a.m. October 13. After arriving at the scene, deputies found a man in the yard of the home, unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

