Four men charged in fatal shooting on Broad Street in Sumter

Police say they are continuing to investigate to determine what led to the shooting and possible ties to gang activity.

SUMTER, S.C. — Two men are charged with murder and two others with related charged in connection to a fatal shooting on Broad Street in Sumter on Friday.

Police say Alki Williams, 27, of Mayesville was driving on Broad Street just after 5 p.m. on Friday when a white vehicle drove up beside him between Milton and Morgan avenues and opened fire, killing Williams. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene where his car stopped, in a business parking lot at 286 Broad Street.

Police say Christopher Fordham, 23, of Sumter, and his girlfriend, Alexus Hawkins, 20, also of Sumter and the owner of the white car involved in the shooting, were initially charged Friday with possession with intent to distribute marijuana after a quantity of drugs and money were found in a residence.

As officers continued to gather information in the case, they say they determined Hawkins did not take part in and had no knowledge of the shooting.

Fordham and Travion Blackwell, 21, of Manning, were found to be the driver and passenger inside the white car as the shots were fired. Fordham and Blackwell were charged Tuesday with murder.

Officers say they also determined Fordham and Blackwell received help from associates after the shooting.

Christopher Malek Mickens, 24, of Sumter, who provided the suspects with another vehicle, was charged Monday with accessory after the fact.

Raishard York, 21, of Manning, who created an alibi for one of the suspects, was charged Tuesday with accessory after the fact.