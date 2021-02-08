Four shootings in Richland County over the weekend injure 13 people

In a span of two days, four shootings injured 13 people in Richland County. Eleven of the victims were within a mile radius of each other.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a span of just two days, four shootings injured 13 people in Richland County.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are working to find the gunmen responsible.

Eleven of the victims were within a mile radius of each other.

Two Notch Road near Columbia Place Mall

One shooting happened near a strip mall at the intersection of Two Notch Road and Columbia Place Boulevard.

Shelia Ashley, who lives in the Columbia area, is concerned after nine people were shot during this incident.

"Makes me death scared. It makes me death scared. It can happen anywhere, not only here. In good neighborhoods, bad neighborhoods," Ashley said.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies say when they got there, they found several victims who'd been hit by gunfire and they were take to the hospital for treatment. The Sheriff's Department also got reports that some people had gone to the hospital on their own.

Richland County hasn't yet released a motive or suspects involved with this case.

O'Neil Court

About an hour later, shots rang out a few blocks away on O'Neil Court.

Although close in proximity to the other shooting off of Two Notch Road, Deputies say they do not believe these incidents are related.

This shooting happened around 2 a.m. When deputies arrived, they say they found two people who had both been shot in the upper body.

The Sheriff's Department says they were both taken to the hospital.

Birch Hollow Drive

Another shooting occurred in the 100 block of Birch Hollow Drive just before midnight on July 31.

According to deputies, they found a male who had been shot in the upper body and was then transported to the hospital.

Deputies were told that someone shot from outside the home while several people were inside.

Wynette Way

Another shooting happened around 4 p.m. on July 31 in the 200 block of Wynette Way.

The Sheriff's Department says they found a male outside who had been shot in the lower body after an argument turned violent.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Crime Stoppers

