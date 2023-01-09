4 charged with attempted murder in drive-by shooting of Richland deputy, fiancé

All four face eight counts each of attempted murder and a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four teens are in custody for allegedly shooting a Richland County deputy and his fiancé in mid-August.

During a press conference on Friday, Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrests of 18-year-old Shawn L. Wise and 17-year-old Emmaurie L. Shorten, Rayshaun S. Lair and Damarrious M. Rodgers - all on eight counts each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

"Week and a half ago, I stood up here and said that those responsible for shooting our deputy would be held accountable," Sheriff Lott said. "That wasn't a threat; that was just the facts."

The sheriff's department said the shooting happened just before midnight on Aug. 20 near Pontiac and wounded Corporal Terrence Crawford and his fiancé. The sheriff said the deputy wasn't the target in the shooting and that the suspects intended to shoot someone else in the home. In Friday's update, the sheriff said investigators knew the motive but didn't elaborate.

"It was shooting at some other family members [of] our deputy and, again, goes back to what I said earlier is that when you just shooting multiple times in the house and you don't care who's in there and who gets shot, that's the mentality they have."

Sheriff Lott said this incident was the 96th drive-by shooting in Richland County in 2023.

"How much bravery does it take to sneak up to somebody's house, you know, at night and fire a bunch of shots and run away like a little girl," he said.

After announcing the arrests in the case, Lott shared that Corporal Crawford, a school resource officer, will return to work on Monday.