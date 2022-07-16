Three victims were found at the scene and a fourth was found at an area hospital.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Investigators say no arrests have been made yet in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning and left four wounded in South Carolina.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the La Crème Lounge in North Charleston, police said in a statement later in the day. When officers arrived, they found three victims in the parking lot and near the entrance of the club.

Two of the three were taken to the hospital by ambulance. A fourth victim showed up at an area hospital, police said. Police have not provided additional information regarding the seriousness of injuries sustained in the shooting.